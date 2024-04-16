DeKalb County inmate dies in jail after almost 3 months in custody

Another inmate has been reported dead in the DeKalb County Jail.

Officials said 57-year-old Van Lebron Johnson was found unresponsive in his cell on April 14. Emergency medical services were called to the jailhouse where Johnson was pronounced dead.

His cause of death has not been released by the medical examiner.

Officials at the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said Johnson had been in custody since Jan. 22, 2024 after being released on an unsecured judicial release bond just several hours before. He was charged with criminal trespass, giving a false name to law enforcement and interference with government property. They said he also never provided a home address.

Investigators are still looking into his death.

RECENT INMATE DEATHS AT DEKALB COUNTY JAIL