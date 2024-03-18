Mother fights for change after Army veteran son dies in jail

An Army veteran, who his mother says had mental health issues, died while in custody. Christon Collins had been in the DeKalb County Jail since February 4.

Now his mother is fighting for change.

"There's no reason my son should be dead in a jail cell," says Jonia Milburn.

Mental health treatment vs. jail

Jonia Milburn says her son was suffering from mental health issues and should have been in a hospital receiving treatment, not in a jail cell.

Collins was 27 years old. He had been in jail for the past 6 weeks on charges of obstruction of law enforcement and simple battery against police.

Jail officials say he experienced a medical emergency in his jail cell last Wednesday. The on-site medical team responded until paramedics arrived and rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Milburn says her son has had mental health problems since he got out of the Army.

"He served our country, he gave his time, not only did he give his time, he gave his mind because he came back a totally different person," said Milburn.

Christon Collins died in DeKalb County Jail. His mother says her son, an Army veteran, was suffering from mental health issues and should have never been in the in the first place. (Supplied)

Why was Christon Collins in jail?

She says for the past 3 years he had been in and out of jail.

This past December, he was arrested after running across the interstate and ramming his shoulder into a police car.

"Allegedly, he ran across 12 lanes of I-85. That clearly tells you something is wrong. You don't take that person to jail," said Milburn.

She says she has tried to get her son some help. She called jail officials and state leaders to plead to get him transferred from the jail to the VA for treatment.

Others, like Ronald Muckle who is a veteran, have also tried.

"He was discharged with mental problems. A sick man should not be in jail behind bars because he's sick, he needs to be in the hospital because he's sick," said Muckle.

While it may be too late for her son, Milburn wants to fight to help others.

"This is a war cry, this means war. My son, he can't come back, but there needs to be change, change in these laws, change in how police handle not just veterans, but mental health, it's real," said Milburn.