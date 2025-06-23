Pedestrian killed by vehicle early Monday morning in Johns Creek
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning in Johns Creek, according to police.
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:35 a.m. to the crash on McGinnis Ferry Road, just west of Technology Circle. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Kevin Choi, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver involved was not injured and was released after being questioned by officers. No charges have been filed at this time.
What's next:
The Johns Creek Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.