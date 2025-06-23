Expand / Collapse search
Pedestrian killed by vehicle early Monday morning in Johns Creek

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2025 12:51pm EDT
Johns Creek
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Kevin Choi, 53, was killed after being struck by a vehicle Monday morning on McGinnis Ferry Road in Johns Creek.
    • The driver was not injured and was released after initial questioning; no charges have been filed at this time.
    • Johns Creek Police’s Traffic Unit is actively investigating the fatal collision.

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Monday morning in Johns Creek, according to police.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:35 a.m. to the crash on McGinnis Ferry Road, just west of Technology Circle. The victim, identified as 53-year-old Kevin Choi, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver involved was not injured and was released after being questioned by officers. No charges have been filed at this time.

What's next:

The Johns Creek Police Department’s Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the incident.

The Source

  • Information provided by Johns Creek Police Department. 

