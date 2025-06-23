Expand / Collapse search
Kroger confirms 4 stores closing in metro Atlanta area

Published  June 23, 2025 1:35pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Brief

    • Kroger will close four metro Atlanta stores—in Alpharetta, Atlanta, Brookhaven, and Decatur—between July and October 2025 as part of a larger plan to shut down 60 locations nationwide.
    • The company says impacted employees will be offered transfers to other nearby Kroger stores and described the closures as part of an effort to "run more efficiently" amid economic uncertainty.
    • Kroger reported $45.1 billion in first-quarter sales, slightly down from last year, but noted a 3.7% increase in comparable sales when excluding fuel and specialty pharmacy items.

ATLANTA - Kroger will close four stores in the metro Atlanta area over the next few months as part of a broader company-wide strategy to streamline operations, the company confirmed Monday.

What we know:

The closures are part of a larger plan revealed in Kroger’s first quarter 2025 earnings report, in which the company announced it will shutter approximately 60 stores nationwide. Although Kroger reported that company profits exceeded expectations, it also acknowledged an "uncertain macroeconomic environment" as a factor in the decision.

According to a Kroger spokesperson, the following metro Atlanta locations will close:

  • 11877 Douglas Road, Alpharetta – closing Aug. 16, 2025
  • 2452 Morosgo Way, Atlanta – closing July 19, 2025
  • 3855 Buford Highway, Brookhaven – closing Oct. 18, 2025
  • 3479 Memorial Drive, Decatur – closing Sept. 13, 2025

Kroger says all affected employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to nearby locations.

What they're saying:

"This closure is part of a larger company-wide decision to run more efficiently and ensure the long-term health of our business," according to a spokesperson for Kroger Atlanta.

The specific store closures were first reported by Tomorrow's News Today and confirmed Monday by FOX 5 Atlanta.

In its earnings report, Kroger said total company sales for the first quarter were $45.1 billion, down slightly from $45.3 billion during the same period last year. However, when excluding fuel, Kroger Specialty Pharmacy, and certain adjustments, comparable sales rose 3.7%.

Big picture view:

Kroger did not clarify whether other stores under its banner names beyond the Kroger brand will be affected in future closures.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a previous story published by FOX 5 Atlanta and from a statement provided by Kroger Atlanta. 

