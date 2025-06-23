22-year-old shot at Hairston Square in DeKalb County has died

article

The Brief A 22-year-old man has died following a triple shooting Friday at Hairston Square in DeKalb County; police say the gunfire stemmed from an argument between two men who shot at each other. No charges are expected, according to investigators, who say the incident appears to have been a mutual exchange of gunfire; the individuals involved have not been publicly identified. A second shooting occurred at the same shopping center on Saturday, when multiple individuals fired into a restaurant; police have not confirmed whether the two incidents are connected.



A 22-year-old man who was critically wounded in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping center on Friday has died from his injuries, police confirmed Monday. He was identified as Antionne Ryan.

What we know:

The gunfire broke out around 3:30 p.m. on June 20 at Hairston Square, located at the intersection of South Hairston Road and Redan Road. DeKalb County police said three men were shot during what they now believe was a shootout between two individuals following an argument.

Officers arrived to find the three victims—one in his 40s and two in their 20s. One of the younger men sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. On Monday, police told FOX 5 Atlanta that the man died from his injuries.

Several businesses and cars were damaged in the shooting.

Investigators now believe that two men fired at each other during the dispute, and based on the current evidence, charges are not expected to be filed.

Second shooting at same location

The day after the triple shooting, a second incident occurred at the same shopping center.

Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, multiple people reportedly exited a vehicle and opened fire into a restaurant in the plaza.

One person was shot, and another person was hurt by glass. Both of them went to a hospital. Their current conditions are unknown. It is also unknown if anyone has been arrested.

What's next:

The DeKalb County Police Department says the investigation into both shootings is ongoing. No other names have been released at this time.