Three injured in DeKalb County shooting: One in critical condition

The Brief Three people were injured in a shooting at Hairston Square, with one in critical condition and two with moderate injuries. Police tape surrounded the parking lot near S. Hairston Road and Redan Road as SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene. Investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances of the shooting and identify those responsible.



The DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Friday afternoon.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Hairston Square near the intersection of S. Hairston Road and Redan Road just after 4 p.m. and saw police tape surrounding the parking lot.

One victim was reported in critical condition, while the other two sustained moderate injuries, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Police were called to Hairston Square located along S. Hairston Road at Redan Road in DeKalb County on June 20, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

No further details were immediately available.

What's next:

Officers remain at the scene, where investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and identify those responsible.