Three injured in DeKalb County shooting: One in critical condition
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured on Friday afternoon.
What we know:
SKYFOX 5 flew over the Hairston Square near the intersection of S. Hairston Road and Redan Road just after 4 p.m. and saw police tape surrounding the parking lot.
One victim was reported in critical condition, while the other two sustained moderate injuries, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.
Police were called to Hairston Square located along S. Hairston Road at Redan Road in DeKalb County on June 20, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
No further details were immediately available.
What's next:
Officers remain at the scene, where investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to the shooting and identify those responsible.
The Source: The DeKalb County Police Department provided the details for this article.