Former inmate says DeKalb jail ignored dying man’s pleas for medicine

The Brief Rodney Garrick begged for blood thinner medication and water for hours but allegedly received no help before collapsing, another inmate claims. His bond was just 20 dollars, and he died unresponsive as he was reportedly about to be released. DeKalb County jail officials say the incident appears to be a sudden medical emergency and is under full investigation.



DeKalb County jail officials say they have launched a full investigation after a former inmate came forward with explosive claims about the final hours of 59-year-old Rodney Garrick Sr., who died just two days after being booked on low-level charges.

What we know:

Former inmate Arctavus Scales says Garrick repeatedly begged guards for his medication and later water but was ignored until he was found unresponsive.

"It’s like they don’t care. They treat you like you are just nothing in there," Scales said.

Scales says Garrick told him he needed his blood thinners and asked for them multiple times.

"He was always telling them, I need to get my medicine. I need to get my medicine. I’m gonna have to have my medicine," Scales said.

He says Garrick also complained about needing water.

"For several hours that we were also in there, he was complaining about needing water and for almost four hours we didn’t have any water," Scales said.

Police in Chamblee arrested Garrick on two misdemeanors. His bond was just 20 dollars, according to Scales and Garrick’s mother.

Scales says Garrick appeared to be on the verge of release when a jailer approached his bunk.

"It was time for him to be released. When they came in, they tried to tell him to wake up and pack it up, but he was unresponsive, and his body was blue and purple," Scales said.

Medics rushed Garrick to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Scales showed FOX 5 written statements from three other inmates, but none were turned over to jail officials. Scales says he fears they would be ignored.

"I feel if we gave the statements to the jail, they will be thrown in the trash or nothing would be done about our side of the story," he said.

"Everybody that goes to jail isn’t a criminal. No one’s perfect. I think that everyone that goes to jail should be treated with dignity until proven guilty," Scales added.

Garrick’s family is devastated. His mother says her son died on her birthday.

The other side:

In a written statement, DeKalb County Jail officials said, "While the incident appears to have been a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, a full investigation is underway, both internally and by the Medical Examiner’s Office. We remain committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our jail operations."