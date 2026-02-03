Atlanta teen recovering after being shot minutes before her birthday

The Brief An 18-year-old woman is recovering after being shot in the back while inside her home. Atlanta Police say the shooting happened on McDaniel Street SW late Sunday night. Police are still searching for the shooter.



An 18-year-old remains in the hospital after being shot at her Atlanta home on Sunday night.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police responded to McDaniel Street SW around 11:40 pm after receiving calls about shots being fired.



Raven Brown told FOX5 she was in her room when she heard shots fired outside.

"I was laying down in the bed, and I was on the phone with someone, then I heard shooting. I didn’t know I was shot until I fell to the floor, and when I got up, I felt pain. Then, I ran to my mama’s room and told her that I was shot," Brown said.



According to police, Brown was alert and breathing before she was transported to a local hospital.



Officers recovered shell casings at the scene, but it’s unclear who was behind the gunfire.



"It makes me feel traumatized about going back home," Brown said.



The teenager is dealing with several injuries that include a broken shoulder and rib. She shares that doctors decided against removing the bullet.



"They don’t want to take it out because it’s close to my main artery, so they are going to keep it in there," Brown explained.

Police are still searching for the shooter.