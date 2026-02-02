18-year-old shot in back inside home in southwest Atlanta

The Brief An 18-year-old female was shot in the back by a bullet that flew through her bedroom wall. Police are reviewing local surveillance video to identify the shooter and a potential motive. The victim was taken into surgery at Grady Memorial Hospital; her condition has not been released.



An overnight shooting in southwest Atlanta has left an 18-year-old woman in surgery after a bullet pierced the wall of her home and struck her in the back.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. on McDaniels Street. According to Atlanta police, the victim was inside her bedroom when the gunfire erupted outside. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where she remains in surgery.

What we don't know:

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance footage from the neighborhood to determine if the home was intentionally targeted and to identify those responsible. No possible suspects have been named, and it remains unclear if the shots were fired from a vehicle or by someone on foot.