Skelly and Shelly: Emaciated dogs rescued from ‘harrowing’ neglect in Butts County

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Severely emaciated dogs Skelly and Shelly rest in warm beds following their rescue from inhumane conditions in Butts County on Feb. 3, 2026. (Butts County Animal Services)

The Brief Skelly and Shelly were seized in a state of extreme emaciation, exhibiting protruding bones and pressure wounds. The dogs were confined in debris-filled areas using heavy rusted chains and cramped wire crates. Both pups are now safe, receiving medical care, and awaiting rescue or future public adoption.



Two middle-aged dogs are safe and resting in warm beds after Butts County Animal Services seized them from inhumane conditions on Monday.

What we know:

The dogs, a male named Skelly and a female named Shelly, were signed into county custody following a rescue that officials described as a transition to a better life. Photos from the scene document a harrowing environment, showing heavy rusted chains attached to posts in debris-filled areas and dogs kept in cramped wire crates.

Both dogs show extreme signs of prolonged starvation. Skelly, whose name reflects his "skeletal" emaciation, was photographed during a clinical intake weighing where his ribs, spinal column, and hip bones were prominently protruding.

In addition to severe muscle wasting, the dogs bear the physical marks of neglect. One animal was found with open sores or pressure wounds on its hindquarters, while others showed signs of scarring and possible skin conditions.

What they're saying:

Despite their history, Butts County officials described the pair as "gentle" and "deserving pups." While Skelly is in need of significant "TLC," Shelly is reportedly scared and "doesn't understand what is happening."

"For the first time in their lives these dogs will have a warm bed tonight," the department said in a statement.

What's next:

Skelly and Shelly are currently available for rescue. Animal Services noted they will be available for public adoption once their health has improved and their temperaments have been fully assessed.

The department plans to provide regular progress reports as the two dogs begin their recovery.