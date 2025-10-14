Inmate’s death marks eighth at DeKalb County jail this year

The Brief Rodney Garrick, 59, was found unresponsive and later died after being taken from the DeKalb County Jail. Authorities say there is no evidence of foul play, calling the death a possible medical emergency. Garrick’s death is the eighth in-custody fatality reported at the DeKalb County Jail this year.



A 59-year-old man died Tuesday after being found unresponsive inside the DeKalb County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

Officials said Rodney Garrick of Lithonia was discovered early in the morning by staff members who immediately began lifesaving efforts. Medical personnel on site provided aid until emergency responders arrived. Garrick was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence of foul play.

Garrick’s death marks the eighth in-custody death reported at the DeKalb County Jail this year.

What they're saying:

"Our condolences go out to Mr. Garrick’s family," Sheriff Melody Maddox said in a statement. "While the incident appears to have been a sudden and unanticipated medical emergency, a full investigation is underway, both internally and by the Medical Examiner’s Office. We remain committed to transparency and accountability in all aspects of our jail operations."

What we don't know:

Officials have not said what medical condition may have caused Rodney Garrick’s death or how long he was unresponsive before help arrived.

It is also unclear whether he had any known health issues or if surveillance footage captured the incident inside the jail.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released a cause of death pending autopsy results.