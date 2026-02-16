57-year-old inmate dies at DeKalb County Jail

The Brief A man died while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail on Sunday. 57-year-old Michael Gafa was found dead in his cell. Sheriff Melody Maddox said no foul play is suspected.



A 57-year-old inmate died while in custody at the DeKalb County Jail over the weekend, according to authorities.

What we know:

Jail workers found Michael Gafa unresponsive in his cell on Sunday, deputies said.

Medics responded and pronounced Gafa dead. He had been in custody since September 2025. Gafa was in jail for abusing an elderly person.

DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox said no foul play is suspected in Gafa’s death, but the sheriff’s office will conduct an investigation.

What we don't know:

The circumstances of Gafa’s death have not yet been announced.