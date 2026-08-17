Medlock Bridge Road tunnel connects Johns Creek Town Center

Image 1 of 5 ▼ City leaders and attendees gather outside the newly completed Medlock Bridge Road pedestrian tunnel, built to safely connect local neighborhoods and retail spaces to the Johns Creek Town Center, on August 17, 2026. (City of Johns Creek Government)

The Brief Johns Creek officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of a new pedestrian tunnel under Medlock Bridge Road. The arched underpass connects local neighborhoods, retail areas, and restaurants to the emerging Johns Creek Town Center and The Boardwalk park. City leaders designed the new passageway north of Johns Creek Parkway to provide safe, accessible routes for walkers and bicyclists.



Johns Creek city officials and community leaders recently cut the ribbon on a new pedestrian tunnel beneath Medlock Bridge Road to give walkers and bicyclists a safer route into the heart of the city.

Medlock Bridge Road tunnel opening

What we know:

Mayor John Bradberry and Council members Larry DiBiase and Chris Coughlin joined city staff and contractors for a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the completion of the project.

Located just north of Johns Creek Parkway, the arched underpass functions as a new gateway to the Johns Creek Town Center. The tunnel directly links nearby residential neighborhoods to local restaurants, retail spaces, and The Boardwalk park.

Johns Creek infrastructure developments

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet confirmed the total final cost of the project or if additional pedestrian tunnels are planned for other parts of Medlock Bridge Road.

Town Center pedestrian accessibility

Why you should care:

The new underpass gives community members a dedicated, off-street option to cross a busy road on foot or bicycle.

By connecting retail and recreational destinations, city leaders aim to make the Town Center area more accessible and pedestrian-friendly.