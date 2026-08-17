Fifth show added for Usher, Chris Brown at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

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The Brief R&B stars Usher and Chris Brown added a fifth concert date at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta due to overwhelming fan demand. The duo broke a stadium record previously held by Beyoncé by becoming the first act to play five shows during a single tour stop. Concert promoters also rescheduled a previously announced show date and revealed presale and general public ticket sales details.



Usher and Chris Brown have added a fifth show at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium for The R&B Tour following unprecedented ticket demand.

Atlanta Usher concert series expands

What we know:

Due to massive demand, Usher and Chris Brown expanded their Atlanta stop on The R&B Tour to five total nights at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The newly added performance will take place Nov. 5.

Additionally, venue officials shifted the previously scheduled Nov. 7 concert to Friday, Nov. 6, citing scheduling considerations to deliver the best show experience. Ticketmaster will contact existing ticket holders directly regarding the date change.

The full updated slate of Atlanta performance dates includes Nov. 5, Nov. 6, Nov. 8, Nov. 10 and Nov. 11.

Historic Mercedes-Benz Stadium milestone

By the numbers:

The newly added date makes Usher and Chris Brown the first musical act to perform five shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium during a single tour stop. The feat breaks the venue's previous record of four nights set by Beyoncé during her Cowboy Carter tour in 2025.

Concert organizers reported that the Nov. 6 and Nov. 8 shows are completely sold out. Very limited ticket inventory remains for the Nov. 10 and Nov. 11 dates.

Ticket access and sales schedule

What's next:

Fans who previously registered for The R&B Tour presale gain access to tickets for the new Nov. 5 date starting Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. Unregistered fans can sign up at RaymondAndBrown.com through Aug. 18 at 10 p.m.

General public ticket sales begin Aug. 24 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster. Fans looking for private luxury seating can visit mbssuites.com to reserve premium stadium suites.

What we don't know:

Concert organizers have not announced specific setlists, opening acts, or exact stage times for the newly scheduled performances.