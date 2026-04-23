Fourth show added for Usher, Chris Brown at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium

article

The Brief Usher and Chris Brown added a fourth show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Nov. 11 due to high fan demand. General ticket sales beginning April 27.



Usher and Chris Brown are adding a fourth performance to their R&B Tour stop in Atlanta this November.

Massive demand for R&B legends

What we know:

Usher and Chris Brown added a Nov. 10 show on Wednesday due to demand and now a fourth show for Nov. 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This adds to their previously announced dates on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The "R&B Tour" is a co-headlining stadium run produced by Live Nation that travels across North America.

Tickets for the general public can be bought starting Monday, April 27, at noon.

What we don't know:

The artists have not yet announced if any additional local guest performers will join them for the Atlanta dates.

History of record-breaking performances

The backstory:

Both artists are coming off massive solo successes. Usher sold more than 1.1 million tickets for his "Past, Present, Future" tour at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Chris Brown recently finished his "BREEZY BOWL XX" tour, which earned nearly $300 million and became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.