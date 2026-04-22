Usher and Chris Brown add third Atlanta show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

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The Brief Usher and Chris Brown added a third show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Nov. 10 due to high fan demand. Pre-sale tickets for the new Atlanta date are available starting Wednesday, with general sales beginning April 27.



Usher and Chris Brown are adding a third performance to their R&B Tour stop in Atlanta this November.

Massive demand for R&B legends

What we know:

Usher and Chris Brown added a Nov. 10 show at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to join their previously announced dates on Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. The "R&B Tour" is a co-headlining stadium run produced by Live Nation that travels across North America.

Tickets for the new date become available for Citi cardmembers on Wednesday at 2 p.m., while the general public can buy them starting Monday, April 27, at noon.

What we don't know:

While the tour ends in Tampa this December, the artists have not yet announced if any additional local guest performers will join them for the Atlanta dates.

History of record-breaking performances

The backstory:

Both artists are coming off massive solo successes. Usher sold more than 1.1 million tickets for his "Past, Present, Future" tour at the end of 2024. Meanwhile, Chris Brown recently finished his "BREEZY BOWL XX" tour, which earned nearly $300 million and became the highest-grossing tour ever by a solo Black American male artist.