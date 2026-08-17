Police respond to 'person down' call, find deadly gunshot victim
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating after finding a man shot to death outside an apartment complex Monday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road after receiving a report of a person down.
When police arrived, they found a man's body outside an apartment building. The man had suffered a gunshot wound.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity or age of the man.
Police have not stated if they have identified any suspects or what led to the shooting.
What's next:
Detectives are actively investigating the incident outside the apartment complex.
Officers on the scene are gathering details, and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Blaine Clark, a public information officer for DeKalb County Police Services, who provided updates regarding the officers' initial response and findings on the scene.