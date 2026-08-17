Police respond to 'person down' call, find deadly gunshot victim

The Brief Officers found a man's body with a gunshot wound outside a DeKalb County apartment building. Police originally responded to Evans Mill Road following a report of a person down. Investigators have not identified the victim or named any suspects in the ongoing investigation.



DeKalb County police are investigating after finding a man shot to death outside an apartment complex Monday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 2700 block of Evans Mill Road after receiving a report of a person down.

When police arrived, they found a man's body outside an apartment building. The man had suffered a gunshot wound.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity or age of the man.

Police have not stated if they have identified any suspects or what led to the shooting.

What's next:

Detectives are actively investigating the incident outside the apartment complex.

Officers on the scene are gathering details, and police said more information will be released as it becomes available.