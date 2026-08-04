Falcons welcome back Ulbrich as preseason nears

The Brief Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich returned to training camp following the death of his wife, Christina. Players said they were grateful to have Ulbrich back, calling him a leader and father figure. The Falcons' first preseason game is next Friday, while Georgia Tech also opened fall practice.



The Atlanta Falcons returned to the practice field Monday for their first padded training camp workout, welcoming back defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich following the death of his wife, Christina.

PREVIOUS STORY: Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich loses wife Cristina to cancer

What they're saying:

Ulbrich had been away from the team after Christina Ulbrich died following a battle with cancer. His return was met with an emotional response from players, who described him as an important leader on and off the field.

"I love Brick. He's like a father figure, older brother for me," one player said. "I was glad to have him back out here. I hugged him as soon as I saw him."

Players said Ulbrich's leadership extends beyond the defense.

"Everybody just wants to play for Brick," another player said. "He means a lot not only to the defense but to the team as well. The energy he brings day in and day out, it's just great."

Teammates also said they hope football can provide Ulbrich with some comfort during a difficult time.

What's next:

The Falcons continue preparing for their preseason opener, which is scheduled for next Friday.

Georgia Tech also at practice

What we know:

Meanwhile, Georgia Tech also opened fall football practice Monday. Much of the attention centered on new quarterback Alberto Mendoza, whose brother, Fernando Mendoza, is the former Indiana quarterback and current Las Vegas Raiders quarterback.

The Yellow Jackets also begin the season with new offensive coordinator George Godsey and first-year wide receivers coach and former NFL standout DeAndre Hopkins joining head coach Brent Key's staff.