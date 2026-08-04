Wanted suspect flees moving SUV, caught after Forsyth Co. manhunt

The Brief A simple traffic stop turned into an hours-long manhunt after a wanted driver ran from a moving vehicle. Deputies used K-9s, drones, and undercover units before arresting the man hiding in the brush. The suspect was wanted for a probation violation stemming from an aggravated assault charge in Walton County.



A traffic stop in downtown Cumming escalated into a manhunt after a driver ran from a moving vehicle, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.

Deanthony Norman is behind bars after deputies spotted him driving with a cellphone in his hand and attempting to flee.

Downtown Cumming traffic stop

What we know:

A deputy initially attempted to pull a car over in Downtown Cumming's square because the driver was holding a cellphone while driving, Capt. Tom Little said.

"We've had a number of people struck while crossing due to distracted drivers and people running through red lights," Little explained.

Dash camera footage shows the black SUV making quick turns and cutting across traffic lanes before the driver tried to bail out.

The driver forgot to put the vehicle in park, forcing him to outrun the rolling SUV until a female passenger shifted it into park, according to the sheriff's office.

The female passenger was detained on scene, but her identity was not released.

Kudzu field arrest

What they're saying:

Deputies set up a perimeter and used K-9 units, drones and assistance from outside agencies to attempt to locate the driver.

After hours of no movement, undercover units maintained their presence in the area.

Little spotted the suspect talking to a semi-truck driver at an auto parts store three and a half hours after the initial traffic stop took place.

Authorities say the man took off into a nearby kudzu, where deputies took him into custody.

"We knew that he was down and low and crawling, but he was actually compliant," Little said.

Active Walton County warrant

The backstory:

Deputies confirmed Norman was wanted out of Walton County for a probation violation related to an aggravated assault with a weapon charge.

He was also arrested on a weapons possession charge in Pickens County just days prior to the traffic stop, according to investigators.

"A very small traffic citation for the handsfree device and then having to handle your warrant is uncomfortable, but it's better than getting charges like reckless driving and fleeing," Little noted.

Norman remains in custody at the Forsyth County Jail.