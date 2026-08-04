Douglasville townhome owners sue HOA over mold, mismanaged fees

The Brief Over a dozen homeowners at the Tributary at New Manchester Townhomes have filed a lawsuit alleging severe mold damage and unaddressed property maintenance. Residents pay $250 a month in dues for exterior upkeep, but claim issues are ignored, not addressed properly, or handled by HOA contractors with inflated contracts. The HOA stated it respects the residents' rights to express views and has participated in legal proceedings in good faith, declining further comment.



A lawsuit filed by homeowners at a local community alleges severe mold contamination and mismanaged funds despite monthly maintenance fees.

Homeowners report mold

What we know:

Evelyn Golder moved to the Tributary at New Manchester Townhomes six years ago for a low-maintenance retirement home. She pays $250 a month in homeowners association fees that are supposed to cover exterior upkeep, including roofs, siding, painting and windows.

An air quality report revealed a high number of mold spores indoors, indicating a water intrusion problem. Golder said that moisture leaking through her windows has caused mold, which has made her sick since she moved in.

"I want this issue resolved. I want the fees lowered because they don't take care of the property," exclaimed Golder. "I can't even sell this the way this property is now. So, I'm a loser in this deal, and I'm 76 years old, so I want to get out of the whole mess entirely."

Lawsuit alleges mismanagement

What we don't know:

It is unclear how much money has been collected or spent by the HOA, though the lawsuit demands repairs, a reduction in fees and a full accounting of association finances. Officials have not yet confirmed the total financial impact across all affected properties.

Golder is one of a dozen plaintiffs claiming maintenance issues are left unresolved or fixed improperly. Plaintiffs' attorney, Edward Slomka, said one named plaintiff has spent over $27,000 on exterior maintenance with zero results.

"They're denying any liability whatsoever. With regard to their failure to maintain the exterior," said Slomka. "The HOA is very cavalier in saying we'll take care of the exterior, but not the interior. Well, when their failure to maintain the exterior leads to mold and water intrusion in the interior, they've got to fix that."

Community responds to suit

The other side:

Slomka stated the HOA mismanages funds, citing examples like purchasing ill-fitting windows and hiring contractors on inflated contracts. Protests and signs demanding action have appeared throughout the community.

In a statement, the HOA said it understands residents' frustration and respects their right to express views. The association noted it has participated in the legal process in good faith and declined further comment due to ongoing litigation.