'Choosing between safety and credit': Atlanta tenants sue luxury apartments

The Brief Former 17th Street Lofts residents filed a lawsuit alleging homeless individuals lived in stairwells and storage units, creating severe safety and sanitation issues. Management for the Atlantic Station complex stated viral videos showing the conditions are from 2025 and that all reported issues were resolved. The exact court date for the next month's legal appearance and the total number of plaintiffs involved remain unknown.



Residents of a luxury apartment complex have filed a lawsuit against the property, alleging months of unsafe living conditions forced some tenants to move out and left them facing thousands of dollars in lease termination fees.

17th Street Lofts security concerns

What we know:

The concerns were at the 17th Street Lofts at Atlantic Station.

According to tenants, homeless individuals were living inside the building, creating safety, sanitation and pest concerns.

17th Street Lofts tenants

What they're saying:

Former resident Trey Moore said the situation became unbearable.

"They started living in our storage units and in the stairwells, and when I say living, I mean living," Moore said. "They were so comfortable they were walking around with robes on in the hallway."

Moore said many residents were fearful in their own home.

"It's kids and women that live in the building," he said. "What would happen if one of them snatched one of the kids or women up?"

He also alleged residents encountered human waste in common areas.

"They started defecating in the lobby and in the common areas," Moore said.

According to Moore, residents also dealt with trash accumulation and pest problems.

Moore said he and other residents repeatedly contacted property management to report their concerns but felt little was being done to address the issues.

He later organized a building union, and said several residents ultimately decided to move out rather than remain in the building.

"They were making us choose between our safety and our credit, or paying them tens of thousands of dollars," Moore said.

Moore and other former residents have since filed a lawsuit against the property.

The other side:

FOX 5 Atlanta reached out to management at 17th Street Lofts about the residents' allegations.

In a statement, management said the videos circulating on social media were recorded in 2025 and that the issues shown in those videos were addressed at that time.

"At RPM Living, our residents are at the heart of everything we do. We hold our teams and communities to the highest standards and are committed to delivering consistent, meaningful resident experiences that build trust and foster long-term relationships. We take all resident concerns seriously and respond promptly to maintenance and service requests and residents of 17th Street Lofts have been in consistent communication with our team regarding their concerns.

"The video and related evidence referenced date back more than a year, to 2025, and reflect issues that were addressed at the time they were reported. Beyond resolving those specific concerns, our team implemented several preventative measures to reduce the likelihood of recurrence. Pest control remains an ongoing priority for our community. During summer months, elevated temperatures, and organic waste, including food debris in trash areas, can contribute to increased pest activity.

"For that reason, we continue to provide regular pest management services, closely monitor conditions throughout the property, and take proactive steps to minimize these issues for our residents." We do have shared features as well as access with Atlantic Station since we are located within their property; the elevator that allowed access to the homeless belongs to them. Our residents have access to use this freight elevator as well for moving large items. We have a separate elevator on our controlled access system for our residents to use."

Midtown Atlanta court date

What's next:

Residents involved in the lawsuit say they are expected to appear in court next month as they seek a resolution to the case.

What we don't know:

The exact date of the upcoming court appearance next month remains unknown.

It remains unknown how many total former residents joined the lawsuit against the property management.

The specific financial amount sought by the residents in the lawsuit remains unknown.