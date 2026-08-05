Teen survives five bullets outside her DeKalb County apartment complex

The Brief Samirya Richie, 19, survived being shot five times outside the Park at 500 apartment complex in DeKalb County. Bullets hit Richie in her leg, foot, back and spine following a fight with people she considered friends. DeKalb County police are investigating the apartment complex shooting, but no arrests have been made in the case.



A 19-year-old woman is recovering after surviving five gunshot wounds outside her DeKalb County apartment complex following a dispute with people she considered friends.

DeKalb County police shooting

What we know:

Samirya Richie, 19, was shot five times outside the Park at 500 apartment complex in the Stone Mountain area after moving into the location two weeks earlier. Richie said the incident began with a fight involving people she thought were her friends. Apartment security put the group out of the neighborhood, and Richie went inside her home.

When Richie stepped back outside for a few seconds to speak with a friend, suspects fired at her from a vehicle window. She fell after the first two shots, and the shooters continued firing at her. Richie suffered gunshot wounds to her leg, foot, back and spine. Doctors said she is fortunate not to be paralyzed.

Park at 500 suspect search

What we don't know:

Police have not publicly identified any suspects or announced any arrests in connection with the shooting. Investigators have not released details on the vehicle used during the gunfire outside the apartment complex.

What they're saying:

"I just feel like I'm blessed to be here," Richie said. "Five shots is a lot."

Richie explained that the trauma of the violent encounter continues to weigh heavily on her daily life. "That's all I keep saying," Richie said. "Every day I just can't believe it."

She expressed emotional pain over being targeted by people she knew. "I really saw them as my friends," Richie said. "I just want them to know this really hurt me."

Samirya Richie recovery

What's next:

Richie faces a long road to physical and emotional recovery following the attack.