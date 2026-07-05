Forsyth County Walmart to reopen after investigation
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - An emergency evacuation at a Forsyth County Walmart has ended after sheriff's deputies issued an "all clear" following a heavy law enforcement response Sunday evening.
What we know:
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office swarmed the Walmart located at Highway 9 and Commerce Boulevard Sunday evening. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities immediately evacuated all shoppers and employees from the facility to secure the building.
Following a detailed sweep of the property, deputies officially issued an "all clear," confirming that there is no active danger to the public.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released any specific details regarding what type of threat or emergency call originally prompted the heavy police presence and subsequent evacuation.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.