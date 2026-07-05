Forsyth County Walmart to reopen after investigation

The Brief Law enforcement officials have issued an "all clear" following an emergency evacuation at a Forsyth County Walmart on Sunday evening. Deputies ordered shoppers and employees out of the retail building out of an abundance of caution to conduct a sweep. The store will remain closed for at least an hour while investigators remain on the scene to finalize their investigation.



An emergency evacuation at a Forsyth County Walmart has ended after sheriff's deputies issued an "all clear" following a heavy law enforcement response Sunday evening.

What we know:

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office swarmed the Walmart located at Highway 9 and Commerce Boulevard Sunday evening. Out of an abundance of caution, authorities immediately evacuated all shoppers and employees from the facility to secure the building.

Following a detailed sweep of the property, deputies officially issued an "all clear," confirming that there is no active danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released any specific details regarding what type of threat or emergency call originally prompted the heavy police presence and subsequent evacuation.