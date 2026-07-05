Crews search for missing man on Lake Allatoona

The Brief State authorities launched an active emergency search Sunday afternoon for a man who vanished in the water. Emergency crews focused search efforts on Lake Allatoona near Glade Marina. Multiple emergency watercraft and specialized teams are currently on the scene attempting to locate the missing individual.



An active emergency search is underway after an adult male vanished on Lake Allatoona Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division confirmed that emergency personnel are actively searching for the missing man.

The search operations are centered in the water near Glade Marina.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity or age of the missing man. It also remains unclear what specific circumstances caused the individual to disappear or exactly when he was last seen in the water before emergency crews were notified.