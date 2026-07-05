Crews search for missing man on Lake Allatoona
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. - An active emergency search is underway after an adult male vanished on Lake Allatoona Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division confirmed that emergency personnel are actively searching for the missing man.
The search operations are centered in the water near Glade Marina.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet released the identity or age of the missing man. It also remains unclear what specific circumstances caused the individual to disappear or exactly when he was last seen in the water before emergency crews were notified.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division.