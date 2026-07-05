Driver dies after flipping car on I-75 ramp during GSP pursuit

The Brief A driver died Sunday morning after fleeing a state trooper and crashing on an interstate entrance ramp in Henry County. The suspect lost control of a Chrysler 300 while trying to re-enter the highway, hitting a guardrail and flipping the vehicle. State troopers attempted life-saving measures at the scene before the driver succumbed to his injuries.



A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 75 ended in a fatal rollover crash early Sunday morning after a driver attempted to flee state law enforcement.

What we know:

A Georgia State Patrol trooper from post 47 in Forest Park attempted to stop a Chrysler 300 traveling southbound on I-75 near Jonesboro Road around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.

The driver refused to pull over, fleeing in a reckless manner and crossing into Henry County.

The fleeing motorist exited the interstate onto Eagles Landing Parkway, drove across the intersection and tried to jump back onto the southbound entrance ramp of I-75.

While accelerating on the ramp, the driver lost control of the car and slammed into a guardrail on the right shoulder.

The vehicle then careened into the gore area of the ramp, smashed into a traffic signal control panel and overturned.

Following the rollover, the driver was ejected from the vehicle.

Additional troopers rushed to the scene and attempted life-saving efforts until emergency medical services arrived, but the driver succumbed to his injuries.

The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is now assisting with the ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity of the driver who was killed in the crash.

Investigators also have not confirmed the initial reason the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over before the pursuit began.