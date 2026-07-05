23-year-old dies in Cobb County motorcycle crash

The Brief A 23-year-old Kennesaw man died Saturday afternoon after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a tree. Emergency responders pronounced the man dead at the scene following the single-vehicle collision at a Cobb County intersection. Investigators are working to determine what caused the rider to veer off the roadway.



A 23-year-old Kennesaw man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle veered off a Cobb County road and struck a tree, police said.

What we know:

The collision happened at the intersection of Church Road and Saddlebrook Creek Drive around 2:19 p.m. Saturday, according to Cobb County police.

Investigators say Adrian Villalobos was operating a 2026 Yamaha YZF890 eastbound on Church Road when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The vehicle left the road on the south side, and Villalobos then collided with a tree.

He died from his injuries at the scene, and police noted that an investigation into the fatal crash remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed what caused Villalobos to lose control of the motorcycle before veering off the roadway.