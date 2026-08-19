Inmate dies at Banks County Detention Center, sheriff's office says
BANKS COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an inmate who died in custody at the Banks County Detention Center.
What we know:
An inmate in custody at the Banks County Detention Center died on Tuesday, Aug. 18.
The Banks County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Officials withheld initial public release of the incident to identify and notify the deceased inmate's family members directly.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not publicly identified the inmate.
Officials have not disclosed how the inmate died or if foul play is suspected.
The Source: The information in this story came from a press release from the Banks County Sheriff's Office.