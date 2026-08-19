Inmate dies at Banks County Detention Center, sheriff's office says

The Brief An inmate died while in custody at the Banks County Detention Center on Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to the sheriff's office. The Banks County Sheriff's Office requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct an independent probe. Officials said public notification was intentionally delayed to allow time to notify the inmate's next of kin.



The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating the death of an inmate who died in custody at the Banks County Detention Center.

What we know:

An inmate in custody at the Banks County Detention Center died on Tuesday, Aug. 18.

The Banks County Sheriff's Office requested the GBI to conduct an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

Officials withheld initial public release of the incident to identify and notify the deceased inmate's family members directly.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not publicly identified the inmate.

Officials have not disclosed how the inmate died or if foul play is suspected.