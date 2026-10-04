Candidates speak out after South Georgia block party turned deadly

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The Brief Two men died and 35 people were transported to hospitals after gunfire erupted early Sunday at a block party in Vienna, Georgia. Georgia gubernatorial candidates Rick Jackson and Keisha Lance Bottoms issued statements offering condolences and calling for safety following the violence. The South Georgia shooting comes just one week after 12 teenagers were wounded during a park shooting in Macon.



The candidates vying to be Georgia's next governor are offering their condolences to the families of those killed and injured in a mass shooting in South Georgia early Sunday morning.

South Georgia mass shooting

The backstory:

The gunfire erupted shortly after 1:25 a.m. in the historic small city of Vienna, located about 130 miles south of Atlanta, as it celebrated an unofficial homecoming block party at the Dooly County recreation center, coinciding with high school homecoming festivities.

Deputies who heard the noise rushed toward the sound of gunfire.

A total of 35 people were transported to the hospital, but police did not have a clear number of how many were shot. Two men, ages 20 and 23, died.

Macon birthday party shooting

Dig deeper:

This shooting comes a week after 12 teens were wounded in a shooting during a birthday party at a park in Macon.

The two incidents are likely to come up this week as Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson continue on the campaign trail.

Rick Jackson statement

What they're saying:

Republican businessman Rick Jackson released the following statement:

"The news coming out of Vienna is horrific. Please join us in keeping the victims and their loved ones in your prayers, as well as the entire community.

"Our prayers are with the survivors for a full recovery, and with law enforcement and first responders working to find who did this and keep Dooly County safe."

Keisha Lance Bottoms statement

What they're saying:

The former Democratic mayor of Atlanta released this statement:

"I am heartbroken by the tragedy in Vienna and the lives taken by senseless gun violence. It is devastating that Georgians are grieving victims of gun violence, just days after the horrific mass shooting at Carolyn Crayton Park in Macon.

"My prayers are with all of the families who have been impacted and for the full recovery of those who were injured.

"I am grateful to the first responders in Dooly County and the GBI, who are working to keep the community safe.

"No family should have to endure this nightmare, and no community should have to live with the fear that a gathering of friends can turn into tragedy."

Georgia gubernatorial debate

What's next:

The investigation into both shootings is continuing.

Bottoms and Jackson are reportedly scheduled to meet for their first and only agreed-to debate on Tuesday.