Flock camera helps nab Florida corrections officers in LEGO heist: deputies

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The Brief Florida State Corrections Officers Kaitlyn Thomas and Shaun Smith were arrested after allegedly stealing over $3,000 in merchandise from multiple Walmart locations. Investigators used Flock license plate recognition technology to locate the suspect vehicle on Highway 77 near Highway 388. Surveillance video and a search of the vehicle confirmed the pair stole items, including LEGO sets and Magic: The Gathering cards, over three weeks.



Two Florida State corrections officers are behind bars after allegedly carrying out a three-week, $3,000 theft scheme across several Walmart stores in Bay County, according to local authorities.

Bay County theft investigation

What we know:

Kaitlyn Thomas, 32, and Shaun Smith, 20, went on a three-week shopping spree without paying for items at Walmart locations in Callaway, Panama City, and Lynn Haven.

The merchandise taken included Magic: The Gathering cards, LEGO sets, and other items valued at over $3,000.

Recovered merchandise including "Magic: The Gathering" cards and LEGO sets sits on display following the grand theft arrest of two Florida corrections officers in Bay County (Bay County Sheriff's Office).

When the pair left the Callaway Walmart in a white Hyundai Sonata, Bay County Sheriff's Office investigators tracked the vehicle using Flock license plate recognition technology.

A deputy spotted the car on Highway 77 near Highway 388 and pulled it over.

Surveillance footage confirmed their involvement in the shoplifting incidents. Investigators then executed a search warrant on the Hyundai Sonata, where they found more than $3,000 worth of stolen property.

Both Thomas and Smith are charged with multiple counts of grand theft, according to the sheriff's office.

The Bay County Sheriff's Office conducted the investigation with assistance from the Lynn Haven Police Department and the Panama City Police Department.

Corrections officers grand theft charges

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed whether additional charges will be filed as the investigation continues.

It remains unclear if the officers have retained legal representation or when they are scheduled to appear in court.