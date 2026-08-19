'Reason my son is alive': Atlanta mother praises officer shot during crisis

The Brief Atlanta police Officer Devonte Matthews and a woman were shot and injured Monday inside a Southwest Atlanta home during a mental health crisis. The suspect's mother, Roberta Sheffield, is speaking out to praise the officer's compassion and call for her son to receive medical treatment. Michael Gates faces criminal charges while his family urges authorities to transfer him from jail to a mental health facility.



A mother is speaking out after her son opened fire inside their southwest Atlanta home Monday, shooting an Atlanta police officer and another woman during a mental health crisis.

Southwest Atlanta home shooting

What we know:

Roberta Sheffield said her son, Michael Gates, experienced a psychotic break Monday morning before firing a gun inside their family home.

The gunfire struck Atlanta police Officer Devonte Matthews in the arm and wounded an unnamed woman in the leg.

Sheffield said Officer Matthews had been to the home on previous mental health calls and displayed compassion that ultimately saved her son's life.

Police expect both the officer and the injured woman to make a full recovery.

Michael Gates mental health history

The backstory:

Gates has struggled with schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression, panic attacks and ADHD since he was in the 11th grade, according to his mother.

Sheffield said police responded to her home Saturday when Gates had a gun, but officers left without taking him into custody.

She noted that her son can only act normal for a short period before voices begin affecting him again.

His mental state worsened Sunday night before escalating into violence Monday morning.

Officer Devonte Matthews shot

What they're saying:

"I never thought I would hear my baby on the news like that," Sheffield said. She expressed gratitude that the officers did not use fatal force during the encounter. "He touched the officers' heart because most times my baby would have been dead, and I don’t feel they were trying to kill my baby. I feel they were trying to help my baby," she said.

Speaking on the escalation Monday morning, Sheffield recalled, "Monday morning he went in there, and he put a gun to the TV and said ‘I’m not going to let anyone hurt you mama. You see the demons?’ and I said it’s OK, there are no demons. He had a psychotic break". Regarding Officer Matthews, Sheffield added, "That man is probably the reason my son is alive". "He’s always been kind. He hasn’t always taken Michael like I wanted to. But he’s always been compassionate. I’ve always seen his humanity, and sometimes you don’t always see that from the police," she said.

Fulton County jail court appearance

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the injured woman.

While Gates was scheduled for a first court appearance Tuesday, the hearing was rescheduled due to medical reasons, and it remains unclear when he will appear in court.

Mental illness awareness in Atlanta

What's next:

Gates remains held at the Fulton County Jail, but his mother is praying authorities move him to a mental hospital so he can receive proper care.

Sheffield urges other families to recognize the early signs of a mental health breakdown.

"Keep your eye on your loved ones nd know the signs and know when the breaks happen because it can be the difference between life or death," she said.