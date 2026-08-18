Newton County deputies find mushrooms, fentanyl and guns in home raid

The Brief Investigators seized fentanyl, mushrooms, LSD and methamphetamine during a Newton County drug arrest Tuesday. Deputies found trafficking-level quantities of narcotics and several guns inside a Salem Branch Road home. Three suspects face multiple felony charges following the targeted Newton County Sheriff's Office raid.



A targeted raid on a Salem Branch Road home led to three arrests and the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms Tuesday, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

Covington arrests

What we know:

Deputies arrested Kenneth Ammons, 60, of Covington, at the scene.

Two other suspects, Mark Gagliano, 52, and Kelsey Gribbons, 33, both of Covington, were taken into custody and held in Butts County.

All three face charges including trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, possession of drug-related objects and firearm-related charges.

Newton County search warrant

By the numbers:

Deputies executed a search warrant around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Salem Branch Road.

The Newton County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team assisted in the operation, which was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

Inside the home, investigators found psilocybin mushrooms, fentanyl, LSD and methamphetamine.

Officials said some of the drugs were stored in quantities consistent with drug trafficking, and deputies also located several firearms at the scene.

Covington drug raid

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details on what led investigators to the home or whether additional arrests are expected. Court dates for the three suspects have not yet been announced.