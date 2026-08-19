Report of potential threat prompts lockdown at 2 Floyd County schools

The Brief Model Middle and High School campuses were locked down around 10:30 a.m. after a student reported a potential threat, officials said. Law enforcement, K-9 units, and additional officers investigated the report and determined it was not credible. The lockdown was lifted around 1:10 p.m., and officials confirmed no weapons were found on campus, according to the district.



Model Middle School and Model High School were placed on lockdown Wednesday morning following a report of a potential threat, according to Floyd County School officials.

What we know:

Around 10:30 a.m., a Model Middle School student told a school resource officer that a potential threat was directed at the high school campus.

District administrators immediately placed both campuses on lockdown as a precaution while law enforcement conducted an investigation.

Additional officers and K-9 units arrived on scene to assist school resource officers with interviewing students and searching the facilities.

Law enforcement later determined the threat was not credible and lifted the lockdown at 1:10 p.m.

District officials confirmed that no guns or weapons were located on campus, and no active physical threat occurred.

What they're saying:

School officials sent a message to parents emphasizing that all students and staff remain safe and normal operations have resumed.

"During incidents like this, rumors can spread quickly on social media and word-of-mouth," district officials wrote in a letter to families. "We kindly ask that you rely on official communications from the district rather than unverified reports, as false information can cause unnecessary fear and panic for our students and families."

What we don't know:

School officials and law enforcement have not disclosed the specific details or nature of the reported threat.