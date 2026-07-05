324 impaired drivers arrested in Georgia during holiday weekend

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The Brief State law enforcement officers arrested hundreds of impaired drivers on Georgia roads as traffic enforcement numbers continued to climb over the holiday weekend. State troopers and officers stepped up patrols overnight, removing more than 150 additional driving under the influence suspects from the state's roadways. Traffic enforcement metrics surged heavily by Sunday morning, with overall citations for seat belt violations, distracted driving and driving under the influence climbing into the hundreds.



State law enforcement teams are aggressively monitoring regional highways as enforcement numbers spike during the extended holiday weekend patrol period.

What we know:

The Georgia Department of Public Safety reported a surge in traffic enforcement metrics by Sunday morning.

Driving under the influence (DUI) arrests jumped significantly to 324, spiking from the 170 arrests reported by state law enforcement on Saturday morning.

State authorities noted that their targeted traffic enforcement operations overnight successfully removed more than 150 additional impaired drivers from state roadways.

In addition to the high volume of impaired driving arrests, state patrol officers have written hundreds of citations targeting other unsafe behaviors on regional highways.

By Sunday morning, state law enforcement officials tracked a total of 470 distracted driving citations and 638 seat belt violations.

According to data from GDPS, 101 crashes have been reported across the state, including six of which were fatal.

What we don't know:

State authorities have not yet released the specific breakdown of traffic enforcement figures by individual regional counties or detailed the total number of crashes that occurred during the overnight hours.

By the numbers:

324: Total driving under the influence arrests recorded across the state by Sunday morning.

470: Citations written by troopers targeting motorists driving while distracted.

638: Safety citations issued to travelers caught driving without a seat belt fastened.