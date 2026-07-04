1 detained after possible gunfire at Avondale Estates fireworks show

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The Brief Authorities and stadium security units rushed to investigate reports of suspected celebratory gunfire during an evening fireworks show in Avondale Estates. Out of an abundance of caution, emergency personnel escorted all holiday event attendees out of the stadium. Responding officers detained a suspect at the scene, and no injuries or further incidents were reported inside the venue.



A holiday fireworks show came to an abrupt end on Saturday night after reports of gunfire inside Cobb Stadium triggered an evacuation.

What we know:

Law enforcement and event security responded after receiving reports of "celebratory gunfire" around 9:15 p.m. during a community fireworks celebration, according to the City of Avondale Estates.

The Avondale Estates Police Department, the DeKalb County School District Police, and on-site event security units responded to the situation off of Clarendon Avenue.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities quickly and safely escorted all attendees out of the stadium, city officials said.

Due to pre-planned security measures, all guests entering the stadium were subjected to mandatory bag checks and weapons screening.

A suspect has been detained by police, and the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Officials confirmed there were no injuries or secondary incidents during the stadium evacuation.

What they're saying:

Attendees had gathered at Cobb Stadium for the city's annual Fourth of July celebration.

Viewer video shared with FOX 5 showed loud popping noises and a large police presence on scene. Helicopters could be seen circling from above.

Many guests were shown rushing away from the area.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ The scene after a fireworks show was evacuated in Avondale Estates following "celebratory gunfire" on July 4, 2026. (Credit: Emily Johnson)

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the name or age of the suspect who was taken into custody. Additionally, police have not disclosed what type of weapon was involved or whether the gunfire originated from inside the stadium or the surrounding neighborhood.