Nolan Wells death: Family calls for federal probe in Mississippi
ATLANTA - A metro Atlanta pastor will join nationwide church and community leaders in Biloxi, Mississippi, to mark what would have been Nolan Wells' 19th birthday with a prayer rally and a call for justice.
Biloxi prayer rally
What we know:
A massive rally is taking place in Biloxi, Mississippi, to honor the memory of 18-year-old Nolan Wells on what would have been his 19th birthday.
Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in metro Atlanta is serving as the main speaker for the event, which leaders describe as a day of prayer, consolation and affirmation. Bryant said hundreds of leaders from across the country are gathering to keep national attention on the case.
"I just felt like the black church has got to champion large and loud," Bryant said.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released details regarding the cause of death or announced any suspects.
Investigators have not named any persons of interest, made any arrests or clarified what happened on the boat prior to the teen's death.
Horn Island discovery
The backstory:
Wells died during a Fourth of July holiday trip near Mississippi's Horn Island.
Search teams found the teen's body face down in the water along the shoreline on July 6.
Last week, Wells' parents spoke publicly about their loss during the National Association of Black Journalists conference held in Atlanta.
What they're saying:
Family members, their attorney and civil rights advocates are raising questions about the autopsy, local legal proceedings and the official response to the tragedy.
"We’re 45 days out. No arrests, no announce of a person of interest," Bryant said. "Still a lot of questions about the other people of who were on the boat."
The family and their legal representative are demanding a full, transparent federal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Larry Spruill, who interviewed Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, as well as official statements from Nolan Wells' family during the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Atlanta.