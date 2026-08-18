Nolan Wells death: Family calls for federal probe in Mississippi

The Brief Loved ones, community members and church leaders are gathering in Biloxi, Mississippi, for a prayer rally to mark Nolan Wells' 19th birthday. The teen died on a Fourth of July weekend trip, and his body was found off Horn Island on July 6. A metro Atlanta pastor will serve as the main speaker to demand answers and call for a full federal investigation.



A metro Atlanta pastor will join nationwide church and community leaders in Biloxi, Mississippi, to mark what would have been Nolan Wells' 19th birthday with a prayer rally and a call for justice.

Biloxi prayer rally

What we know:

A massive rally is taking place in Biloxi, Mississippi, to honor the memory of 18-year-old Nolan Wells on what would have been his 19th birthday.

Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in metro Atlanta is serving as the main speaker for the event, which leaders describe as a day of prayer, consolation and affirmation. Bryant said hundreds of leaders from across the country are gathering to keep national attention on the case.

"I just felt like the black church has got to champion large and loud," Bryant said.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released details regarding the cause of death or announced any suspects.

Investigators have not named any persons of interest, made any arrests or clarified what happened on the boat prior to the teen's death.

Horn Island discovery

The backstory:

Wells died during a Fourth of July holiday trip near Mississippi's Horn Island.

Search teams found the teen's body face down in the water along the shoreline on July 6.

Last week, Wells' parents spoke publicly about their loss during the National Association of Black Journalists conference held in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

Family members, their attorney and civil rights advocates are raising questions about the autopsy, local legal proceedings and the official response to the tragedy.

"We’re 45 days out. No arrests, no announce of a person of interest," Bryant said. "Still a lot of questions about the other people of who were on the boat."

The family and their legal representative are demanding a full, transparent federal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.