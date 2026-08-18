How a Georgia murder probe solved a NASCAR legend's home burglary

The Brief Cobb County police officers arrested 44-year-old Terrell Williams on burglary charges and soon linked him to a burglary at the North Carolina home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle. Investigators recovered stolen items, including firearms and memorabilia, after Williams allegedly targeted unoccupied homes using social media and RF detectors. Authorities plan to extradite Williams back to North Carolina to face multiple felony charges once Georgia legal proceedings wrap up.



Investigators have linked a suspect arrested during a high-profile homicide investigation in Smyrna to a major burglary at the home of the late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle.

Greg Biffle burglarized

The backstory:

An arrest in Smyrna led to a major breakthrough in the burglary investigation at the home of late NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, according to the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.

Biffle, along with his wife and two children, died in a plane crash in December.

The following month, on Jan. 8, someone broke into his home and stole cash in excess of $30,000, multiple firearms, NASCAR memorabilia, and gold and silver coins.

Greg Biffle, driver of the #44 Grambling State University Chevrolet, walks on pit lane during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series 64th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jam Expand

Security footage captured an intruder in the residence, but infrared camera illumination and facial coverings prevented detectives from making an immediate identification.

Terrell Williams arrested

What we know:

On July 29, Cobb County police contacted North Carolina officers after arresting 44-year-old Terrell Williams of Stone Mountain.

Officers arrested Williams in connection with a residential break-in on Laurel Creek Trail in Smyrna that occurred one week after a deadly domestic shooting at the property.

Terrell Williams (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators discovered that property associated with Williams in Georgia matched the items stolen from Biffle's home.

Search warrants executed in Georgia resulted in the recovery of most of the property stolen from Biffle, as well as a service weapon stolen three years earlier from an officer in western North Carolina.

Detectives also found a radio frequency detector in Williams' possession, which they believe he used to locate wireless security cameras.

Electronic records and cellular tower triangulation placed Williams at Biffle's home at the time of the break-in and during the days leading up to it.

Cash taken during the break-in was allegedly used the next day at a mobile automotive dealership in Connectivity County to buy a vehicle, which has since been seized by North Carolina authorities.

More crimes linked?

What we don't know:

Authorities have not confirmed whether additional accomplices were involved in the break-in at Biffle's home.

Officials continue to investigate a separate white-collar aspect of the case that spans multiple states from South Carolina to California.

A specific timetable for Williams' extradition back to North Carolina has not been announced as Georgia law enforcement finishes processing local charges.

Social media security

Why you should care:

Sheriff Darren Campbell noted that Williams operated by searching social media posts and news headlines to identify properties where no one would be home.

Law enforcement officials urge the public to keep social media profiles private and avoid posting personal information or location updates that signal an unoccupied home.

Multi-state investigation

What they're saying:

"It's great to see law enforcement across state lines work a case, come together and get a great conclusion," Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said.

Detectives reported that Biffle's surviving family expressed relief upon learning that stolen personal items and family heirlooms had been recovered.

A resident at the Laurel Creek Trail home in Smyrna confirmed awareness of the connection between the break-in at his home and the burglary at Biffle's residence.

Cobb County charges

What's next:

Williams is being held without bond in Cobb County on local charges and faces multiple North Carolina felonies, including safecracking, money laundering, obtaining property by false pretense, possession of burglary tools, larceny of firearms, and breaking and entering.