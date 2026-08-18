Tennessee 'most wanted' man tied to brutal home invasion caught in Georgia

The Brief Task force officers and federal agents captured 36-year-old Kenneth Spruill in Hapeville without incident. Spruill was placed on Tennessee's top 10 most wanted list for his alleged role in a brutal home invasion and attempted murder. Spruill is currently held in Fulton County custody facing local weapons charges while awaiting extradition to Tennessee.



A man listed among Tennessee's most wanted fugitives for attempted first-degree murder is behind bars in Fulton County after a multi-agency operation tracked him down in Hapeville.

Charges tied to violent home invasion

Task force officers with the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, and local police apprehended 36-year-old Kenneth Spruill without incident. Spruill was wanted out of Lawrence County, Tennessee, in connection with a violent home invasion, robbery, and attempted murder.

"Once we were told that Tennessee had really one of their bad actors in our county, we began certainly to work together to really utilize known addresses and others to really comprehend this young man," said Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat.

Tracking down Tennessee's most wanted

What we know:

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation initially contacted local law enforcement indicating Spruill might be hiding in the Roswell area.

Investigators tracked Spruill through known addresses, eventually locating and surrounding him in Hapeville, where he was taken into custody on the back of a SWAT truck.

In Tennessee, Spruill faces several severe charges, including attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated burglary, especially aggravated robbery, and theft of property.

Spruill was also wanted locally in Fulton County for probation violation on a charge of firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Sheriff Labat noted that his agency's task force work has captured nearly 30 top 10 most wanted fugitives over the last six years.

Jail records confirm Spruill remains held at the Fulton County Jail awaiting extradition to Tennessee.

Multi-agency partnership

What they're saying:

Sheriff Labat emphasized the strength of regional and federal partnerships in executing arrest warrants across jurisdictional lines.

"If you do bad things in our community, and this is an extended community, we're going to come see about you," Labat said. "We have a great working relationship with our federal, state, and local partners… we again really focus on what it takes to build a stronger community and getting these bad actors out is really."

Addressing the department's broader effort to serve more than 3,000 open arrest warrants in Fulton County, Labat added.

"Our state, federal, and local partners hold one thing true when it comes to Fulton County: Keep your bad actors out of Fulton County, or we're gonna come see about you," the sheriff said.

Was a Flock camera used?

What we don't know:

Sheriff Labat declined to state whether Flock license plate reader cameras were used in this specific arrest, noting that "Flock is a tool for good" and depends on how it is utilized. Flock cameras have recently been in the spotlight following growing scrutiny over privacy concerns and arrests of law enforcement for misuse.

Authorities have not publicly detailed the specific timeline or location of the Tennessee home invasion, nor released full details regarding two other individuals reportedly tied to the case.