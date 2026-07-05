Woman critically injured by 'celebratory gunfire' in DeKalb County

The Brief A woman was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Saturday night after a stray bullet from "celebratory gunfire" flew into her DeKalb County home. DeKalb County police officers discovered the wounded victim inside a house on Clear Creek Drive just before midnight. Detectives are actively investigating the shooting.



A woman was hospitalized after being struck by a stray bullet from "celebratory gunfire" inside her DeKalb County home Saturday night.

What we know:

DeKalb County police officers responded to the 7500 block of Clear Creek Drive around 11:36 p.m. Saturday following a report of a shooting, officials said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who was suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics transported her to a nearby hospital in critical but stable condition.

Investigators believe that the victim was inside her home when a round of "celebratory gunfire" fired from outside broke through the residence and hit her, the DeKalb County Police Department explained.

Police noted that an investigation into the incident is actively ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet identified who fired the weapon or confirmed where the specific round of gunfire originated from outside the home.