Clayton man arrested on rape, assault charges in Rabun County

The Brief A 39-year-old Clayton man faces multiple severe charges including rape and aggravated assault following his arrest in Rabun County. Deputies arrested Timothy Richardson on Tuesday after investigating a disturbance call at a local home early this week. Authorities held back additional victim details while the active criminal investigation moves toward formal prosecution.



A 39-year-old Clayton man is in custody facing rape and aggravated assault charges following a disturbance call earlier this week, according to the Rabun County Sheriff's Office.

Rabun County criminal investigation

What we know:

Deputies responded to a disturbance at a Rabun County home on Monday.

During the initial inquiry, investigators learned of allegations involving 39-year-old Timothy Richardson of Clayton and a victim known to him.

Deputies turned the case over to the Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators arrested Richardson and booked him into the Rabun County Detention Center on Tuesday.

He faces charges of rape, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, criminal trespass and harassing phone calls.

Protected victim information

What we don't know:

Sheriff Mark Gerrells said officials are withholding specific details about the incident to protect the privacy of the victim.

Authorities have not released the specific location of the home or the exact timeline of the alleged offenses.

Court prosecution process

What's next:

The case remains active and ongoing.

Once investigators finish gathering evidence, the sheriff's office will transfer the case to the Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.