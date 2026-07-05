McDonough police search for critically missing 12-year-old

article

The Brief McDonough police are searching for 12-year-old Deonta Scott Jr., who has been designated as a critically missing child. The boy was last seen at his home wearing black shorts, a white T-shirt, a gray beanie, and carrying a black backpack. Officials urge anyone with information on his whereabouts to immediately contact regional detectives or Crime Stoppers.



McDonough police are asking for the public's help to locate a 12-year-old boy who disappeared from his home.

What we know:

The McDonough Police Department issued a critical missing juvenile alert for 12-year-old Deonta Scott Jr. He was last seen at his home in McDonough on June 29.

Deonta is described as approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has a short afro hairstyle, and police have shared the most recent photograph available to assist the community in identifying him.

When he was last seen at his residence, Deonta was wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, a gray beanie, and house shoes with socks. He was also carrying a black backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Rodriguez at 470-878-1092 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact circumstances surrounding his disappearance, and police records contain conflicting seasonal data regarding the timeline of his departure from the home.