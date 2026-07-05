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The Brief A commercial Delta Air Lines flight was reportedly hit by a flying firework in the sky over Chicago on Saturday night. The crew reported feeling the impact of the firework hitting the plane. Federal authorities are investigating the incident.



A plane was hit by a firework as it was landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport on Saturday night.

What we know:

The Delta plane was traveling from Atlanta and landing in Chicago around 8:38 p.m. when it "made contact" with a firework, according to a Delta spokesperson.

"The flight safely landed and taxied to the gate," the spokesperson said.

The crew reported that the firework had hit the plane.

The incident is under evaluation, Delta said. It was unclear where the firework came from or if any damage was sustained.

The Airbus A319 had taken off from Atlanta with 52 passengers and six crew members.

It landed safely just after 8:30 p.m. local time on Saturday with no onboard injuries reported.

Mechanics inspected the plane on Sunday and found no structural damage, the Associated Press reported.

What we don't know:

Federal officials have not yet confirmed if additional airplanes were struck by illegal holiday fireworks on Saturday night. It also remains unclear who launched the fireworks or if Chicago police have identified any suspects.