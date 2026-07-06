1-year-old girl dies after Mustang hits concrete culvert on GA 100

The Brief A tragic Polk County fatal crash on Saturday claimed the life of a child after a vehicle struck a concrete barrier. Investigators reported the 1-year-old was riding in the front without a car seat when the vehicle lost control. Emergency crews rushed the girl to a local medical center where she passed away from her injuries on Sunday.



A 1-year-old girl died from her injuries Sunday following a single-vehicle wreck at a Polk County intersection over the weekend, authorities said.

What we know:

A trooper from Post 3 - Cartersville responded to the single-vehicle collision at GA 100 and Fields Road around 2:50 a.m. Saturday, the Georgia State Patrol said.

Officials reported that a 1-year-old child in the vehicle had stopped breathing.

Preliminary findings show a Ford Mustang was speeding southbound on GA 100 before failing to handle a curve. The car ran off the right side of the road and hit a concrete culvert head-on, according to state troopers.

The child was sitting in the front seat without a car seat during the crash. Emergency workers rushed her to Floyd Medical Center, where she died on Sunday.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed if the driver will face criminal charges related to the fatal incident. The identity of the driver and their relationship to the young girl also remain unreleased.

What's next:

The Georgia State Patrol Troop A Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is helping with the ongoing investigation. Authorities will continue to analyze the scene to determine all contributing factors.