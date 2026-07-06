17-year-old killed after Gainesville's Fourth of July event identified

The Brief A 17-year-old Gainesville teen was killed in a shooting after the city's Fourth of July celebration. Police say another person, believed to be an innocent bystander, was shot in the knee. Investigators are asking witnesses and anyone with surveillance video to come forward.



Gainesville police are asking for the public's help after a 17-year-old was killed and another person was injured following the city's Independence Day celebration.

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What we know:

Police identified the victim as Jazon Fajardo, 17, of Gainesville. Investigators said he was shot near the Midland Greenway after the city's First Friday Fourth of July celebration and later died at a hospital.

The shooting happened after thousands of people gathered for the holiday event, which featured fireworks, live music and food trucks. This year's celebration was moved to the Midland Greenway to accommodate larger crowds. Police said an apparent altercation broke out after the festivities ended, leading to gunfire.

A second victim was shot in the knee and is believed to be an innocent bystander, according to investigators.

Police said they have reviewed footage from Gainesville's extensive public camera system and have also received video from private surveillance cameras. While some people were briefly detained after the shooting, investigators said those individuals were not connected to the case, and no arrests have been made.

What you can do:

Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the shooting or has photos, videos or surveillance footage to contact Gainesville police.

"We know that there's information out there, and we need that information," Gainesville Police Capt. Kevin Holbrook said. "We have a 17-year-old who cannot speak for himself. We want to bring justice to that family."