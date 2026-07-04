1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after Gainesville concert

The Brief A shooting following a concert celebration in downtown Gainesville left one man dead and another person injured. Gainesville police officers discovered the first victim after 10 p.m. on Friday and soon located a second wounded person nearby. Authorities are asking anyone with information or tips about the incident to call 911 or contact them online.



A Friday night shooting after a downtown holiday concert in Gainesville left one man dead and another person hospitalized.

What we know:

Gainesville police patrol officers discovered a man who had been shot shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday.

The shooting took place right after the First Friday Concert in downtown Gainesville had concluded.

Responders performed life-saving measures on the man, who was then rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

While first responders were treating the first man, police were alerted to another gunshot victim nearby.

That second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Gainesville Police Department issued a statement asking for the community's help, noting that people in the area at the time have details that can assist with the case.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two victims or released information regarding a potential suspect.

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting or if investigators have identified any specific leads.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting the department's website at https://www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.