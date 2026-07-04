Expand / Collapse search
Heat Advisory
until SAT 9:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM EDT, Oconee County, Morgan County, Paulding County, Greene County, Douglas County, Whitfield County, Gwinnett County, Fayette County, Gordon County, Coweta County, South Fulton County, Oglethorpe County, Clayton County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Dade County, Jasper County, Walker County, Forsyth County, Banks County, Carroll County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Fannin County, Floyd County, Madison County, Newton County, Cobb County, Jackson County, Clarke County, Rockdale County, Murray County, North Fulton County, Bartow County, Henry County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Butts County, Polk County, Haralson County, Barrow County, Hall County, Catoosa County, Gilmer County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Walton County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Elbert County, Hart County, Clay County

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting after Gainesville concert

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Gainesville
Updated July 4, 2026 2:50 PM EDT Published July 4, 2026 2:42 PM EDT

The Brief

    • A shooting following a concert celebration in downtown Gainesville left one man dead and another person injured.
    • Gainesville police officers discovered the first victim after 10 p.m. on Friday and soon located a second wounded person nearby.
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information or tips about the incident to call 911 or contact them online.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A Friday night shooting after a downtown holiday concert in Gainesville left one man dead and another person hospitalized.

What we know:

Gainesville police patrol officers discovered a man who had been shot shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday. 

The shooting took place right after the First Friday Concert in downtown Gainesville had concluded. 

Responders performed life-saving measures on the man, who was then rushed to Northeast Georgia Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

While first responders were treating the first man, police were alerted to another gunshot victim nearby. 

That second victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The Gainesville Police Department issued a statement asking for the community's help, noting that people in the area at the time have details that can assist with the case.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the identities of the two victims or released information regarding a potential suspect. 

It is currently unclear what led to the shooting or if investigators have identified any specific leads.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted online by visiting the department's website at https://www.gainesville.org/659/Submit-a-Tip.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Gainesville Police Department.

GainesvilleCrime and Public SafetyNews