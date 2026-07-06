Marketplace sale ends in Atlanta armed robbery, carjacking

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for an individual accused of robbing a man during an online Marketplace transaction. Investigators say the thief pulled a gun and stole the victim's vehicle after they met to complete the sale. The vehicle has been recovered, but the suspect remains at large.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help identifying an individual accused of robbing a man at gunpoint and stealing his vehicle during an online Marketplace transaction.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded on July 1 to the 3600 block of Forrest Park Road SW after receiving a report of an armed robbery and carjacking.

Investigators said the victim arranged through an online Marketplace to sell a computer system to the thief. The two agreed to meet at a designated location to complete the transaction.

When they met, police say the thief pulled out a gun, robbed the victim and drove away in the victim's vehicle.

The victim was not injured. Police said the stolen vehicle has since been recovered, but the thief remains at large.

What you can do:

The Atlanta Police Department released photos of a possible suspect and is asking anyone who recognizes him to come forward. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 if their information leads to an arrest and indictment.