Sandy Springs police arrest suspect disguised as delivery driver

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The Brief A vehicle break-in suspect is behind bars after a quick-thinking car owner tracked the crime live on her camera system. Investigators discovered the suspect was disguised in a fake Amazon delivery vest despite having no connection to the company. The suspect provided multiple false names to responding officers before authorities identified him as a wanted felon.



A man disguised as an Amazon delivery driver faces multiple charges after a vehicle owner caught him breaking into her car on a security camera feed, Sandy Springs police said.

What we know:

Sandy Springs Police officers responded to a 911 call in the 1100 block of Hammond Drive around 12:46 p.m. Sunday.

A car owner alerted dispatchers after checking her vehicle's camera system and witnessing an unknown man actively breaking into her parked car.

Officers quickly established a perimeter around the area and located a suspect nearby.

The man, later identified as James Koncinsky Jenkins, was wearing an Amazon-style delivery vest at the time of his arrest. However, investigators determined that the vest was a disguise, confirming Jenkins has no association with the company and is not an Amazon employee.

During the initial scene investigation, Jenkins repeatedly gave officers false names to hide his identity.

Once his true name was confirmed, authorities discovered he had multiple outstanding felony warrants from other jurisdictions.

Responding officers arrested Jenkins on local charges before turning him over to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to face his outstanding felony warrants.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not specified what items, if any, were taken from the victim's vehicle before officers arrived. Officials have also not publicly released the exact number or nature of the felony warrants Jenkins was facing from outside law enforcement agencies.

What you can do:

Sandy Springs police shared video of the arrest to raise awareness and remind residents to remain vigilant against creative criminal disguises. Anyone who observes suspicious activity in their neighborhood is urged to call 911 immediately, as fast reporting is critical to helping officers secure swift apprehensions.