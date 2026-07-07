Fire crews respond to Doraville hazardous materials facility

The Brief Firefighters quickly extinguished a commercial structure fire Tuesday evening. The building contained hazardous materials, but crews safely contained the incident. No injuries were reported, and the cause remains under investigation.



Firefighters from DeKalb County quickly brought a commercial structure fire under control Monday evening at a facility containing hazardous materials.

What we know:

Fire crews were dispatched around 8:13 p.m. to a reported commercial structure fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a smoldering fire inside the building.

After assessing the scene, crews rapidly extinguished the fire. Officials said the building contained hazardous materials, and appropriate safety precautions were taken throughout the firefighting operation.

A search of the structure confirmed no one was inside at the time of the fire.

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.