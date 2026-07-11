DeKalb County police look for 13-year-old boy missing from Lithonia

article

The Brief DeKalb County police officers are searching for a missing 13-year-old child last seen five days ago in Lithonia. Demarcus vanished on July 6 around 2 p.m. from a neighborhood street block on Embarcadero Drive. Investigators need help from the community to locate the teenager and bring him safely home.



DeKalb County police officers are asking the public for assistance as they look for a missing 13-year-old child who vanished from a Lithonia apartment complex on July 6.

What we know:

Demarcus, 13, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on July 6 in the 2600 block of Embarcadero Dr. in Lithonia. The address is located within the Windward Forest apartment complex.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.

When he was last seen, the teenager was wearing a white T-shirt paired with khaki pants. He also wore brown Timberland boots and a black coat.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the teenager's last name or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Police have not shared if he is believed to be in immediate danger or if he has any known medical conditions.

What you can do:

Anyone who spots the teenager or has information about where he might be should call the DeKalb County Police Department immediately at 770-724-7710.