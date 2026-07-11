DeKalb County police look for 13-year-old boy missing from Lithonia
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police officers are asking the public for assistance as they look for a missing 13-year-old child who vanished from a Lithonia apartment complex on July 6.
What we know:
Demarcus, 13, was last seen at around 2 p.m. on July 6 in the 2600 block of Embarcadero Dr. in Lithonia. The address is located within the Windward Forest apartment complex.
He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds.
When he was last seen, the teenager was wearing a white T-shirt paired with khaki pants. He also wore brown Timberland boots and a black coat.
What we don't know:
Officials have not yet confirmed the teenager's last name or the circumstances surrounding his disappearance. Police have not shared if he is believed to be in immediate danger or if he has any known medical conditions.
What you can do:
Anyone who spots the teenager or has information about where he might be should call the DeKalb County Police Department immediately at 770-724-7710.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the DeKalb County Police Department, who distributed the clothing description, physical metrics, and location details regarding the active search for the missing child.