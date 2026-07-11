3 Georgia baseball players taken in MLB Draft opening day

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The Brief Three University of Georgia baseball players were selected on the opening day of the 2026 MLB Draft in Philadelphia. Catcher Daniel Jackson was taken 37th overall by the Colorado Rockies after winning National Player of the Year honors. Pitcher Joey Volchko went to the White Sox and outfielder Rylan Lujo was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels.



Three University of Georgia baseball stars were selected on the first day of the MLB Draft on Saturday, capping off a historic season for the baseball program.

Major League Baseball selections

What we know:

Bulldog catcher Daniel Jackson, pitcher Joey Volchko and outfielder Rylan Lujo were all chosen during the first four rounds of the draft in Philadelphia.

Jackson was selected 37th overall in the first round by the Colorado Rockies.

The Chicago White Sox drafted Volchko in the third round with the 77th pick, and the Los Angeles Angels took Lujo in the fourth round with the 109th pick.

Jackson, a Sandy Springs native, swept every major award this past season, including the Golden Spikes Award and Dick Howser Trophy. He hit .379 with 32 home runs and 87 RBI.

Volchko served as the team's pitching ace, going 11-2 with 119 strikeouts, while Lujo started 52 games in centerfield and hit .358.

The draft choices follow a school-record 53-win season where Georgia captured the SEC regular season and tournament titles before finishing third at the College World Series.

Draft rounds and rules

The draft featured four rounds and 135 total picks on Saturday. Major league teams have until 5 p.m. July 27 to sign players drafted out of high schools and four-year colleges. Georgia has now had at least one player selected in the draft every year since 1987.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the financial details of the minor league contracts or signing bonuses for the three drafted players. It is also unknown if any additional Georgia players will be selected during the later rounds of the draft.

What's next:

The draft will conclude Sunday with rounds 5 through 20.