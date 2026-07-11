MLB Draft: Former Collins Hill star Vahn Lackey picked third by Twins

The Brief Collins Hill graduate Vahn Lackey was selected third overall by the Minnesota Twins in Saturday's MLB Draft. Family members, friends and former coaches packed the high school gym for a celebratory watch party. The Georgia Tech catcher is the highest draft pick for the Twins franchise since 2017.



Former Collins Hill standout and current Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey achieved a historic milestone Saturday when the Minnesota Twins selected him as the third overall pick in the first round of the Major League Baseball Draft.

What we know:

The selection marks a monumental milestone for Lackey, who becomes the highest draft pick chosen by the Minnesota organization since 2017. Earlier Saturday, a large crowd of family members, friends and former coaches packed the Collins Hill High School gym to share in the moment during a dedicated draft watch party.

Lackey earned major accolades during his collegiate career at Georgia Tech, recently securing honors as the ACC Defensive Player of the Year. He also marks a historical shift for the franchise, becoming the first catcher drafted by Minnesota in the opening round since a Hall of Fame selection.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the minor league assignment details for the newly drafted catcher. It remains unclear when he will officially travel to Minnesota to sign his professional deal.

What they're saying:

"One and two when went by, I didn’t know how long it was going to be until he called me, so I was like, oh, I haven’t heard a call yet," Lackey said. "Texted texted my agent Carter, and he was like, just wait a couple minutes. And I got the call and I was like, all right. I already knew. My family didn’t know. And then I just yeah, I just went with it. It was good."